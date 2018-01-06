- Advertisement -

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called for harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the state to put an end to attacks by herdsmen on communities.

Mr. Ortom said this on Saturday in Makurdi.

The governor said he would henceforth give priority attention to safeguarding the lives and the property of his people.

He called on the people to put aside their political and ethnic differences and work toward addressing the security challenges before them.

He vowed to ensure the incessant attacks by herdsmen became things of the past.

Mr. Ortom, who expressed regret that a significant number of lives had been destroyed by Fulani marauders since 2012, put the estimated cost of the property lost since then at N95 billion.

The Catholic Bishop of Gboko Diocese, William Avenya, said the incessant attacks on Benue communities by herdsmen, was a sensitisation to the people of Benue to the need to unite and forge a common front.

The cleric further said the attacks were providing an opportunity for the people to come together and reflect on their common challenges particularly, insecurity.

He called all Benue people to help address the situation.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, Michael Apochi, said they would continue to pray for the state to enable it surmount its security challenges.

The convener, Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, said that herdsmen were committing murder with impunity.

He, however, said the “dastardly act” needed to stop forthwith.

Mr. Unongo said there was no land for grazing in Benue and that the anti-open grazing law would not be reversed or repealed no matter the circumstances.