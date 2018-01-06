- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the Kano state government to investigate the recent alleged irregularities in the payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

The state NLC chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, gave the advice on Saturday at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Branch.

Minjibir said the advice became imperative because of cases of salary irregularities in the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said “overtime now, there has been cases of over payment, under payments and illegal deduction of salaries that have caused untold hardship to affected workers.“

Minjibir pointed out that “We have serious irregularities in the payment of salaries for November and December 2017 and majority of workers were shortchanged in the payments of their salaries.

“It is disheartening to witness this act and we deem it necessary to call on government to immediately detect this irregularities.

“Most of workers’ salaries have been deducted without any reason; but we hope government will immediately do something and bring to book the culprits.

“Failure by government to investigate and bring to book the culprits will force the union to seek redress in court,”he said.

He expressed the hope that the state government would put its search light to identify those responsible for the fraud.

He said the union at its own level had started investigation with a view to identifying those responsible for the illegal act and report them to the government for necessary action.

The NLC chairman also decried state government’s alleged nonchalance over pension payments and called for immediate action to remedy the situation.

Minjibir said if the situation continues, the union in the state would have no other option than to use sector 41 of the Kano State Pension and Gratuity law 2006, to seek redress.

Earlier in his remarks, the newly elected Council Chairmen, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim promised to operate an open door policy in order to carry every member along.