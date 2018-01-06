- Advertisement -

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday said that he has decided to reconcile with former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, in his quest to finding solution to the problem of herdsmen attacks on Benue people.

He further stated that he has decided to withdraw from all political activities pending when the attacks on Benue by Fulani herdsmen are over and normalcy return to every nook and cranny of the state.

The governor who stated this during the emergency stakeholders meeting held at Government House, Makurdi, said that for the first time after his election in 2015, he had to pick his phone and personally put calls across to his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam and former senate president David Mark to seek their inputs on how to solve this problem of herdsmen invasion of Benue communities.

”I saw this as problem for all Benue sons and daughters that is beyond party line, which is why I decided to put every sentiment aside, reconciled with relevant stakeholders and sit with them to brainstorm with a view to find lasting solution to the crisis.”

”I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019 is in God’s hand. This time, there is need for synergy, cooperation and unity among every Benue people across party lines. Therefore, I have reconcile with them, let them join me to push this fight away from Benue,” Ortom said.