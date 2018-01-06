- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the Police has not and will not be overwhelmed by growing insecurity in the country.

He said this while answering questions from State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The Police Chief described the spate of killings by herdsmen in Benue State as ”manifestations of communal conflicts”.

He disclosed that he had deployed a Deputy Inspector General of Police to Benue to work with the different levels of Police there.

Five people have been killed in another attack by suspected fulani militia on Mbang and Baga villages of Numan Local government in Adamawa state.

The attackers raided and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Chairman of Numan Local Government council, confirmed the attack appealed for calm.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the community, and security personnel have been drafted to the affected villages to maintain peace and order.

Only last month two villages were attacked in Numan local government several people killed.