Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued the onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

According to available information, during the onslaught by the troops, a factional leader of the group, Mamman Nur, suffered grave injury, while one of his wives was killed.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, about 250 foot soldiers from the Albarnawy camp of Boko Haram have surrendered to Nigerien authorities due to the devastating artillery and aerial bombardments by Operation Lafiya Dole troops.

Nwachukwu said many of the insurgents who fled the onslaught are now taking advantage of the “amnesty” offered by the Nigerien Government by surrendering to Nigerien Forces.

Among the insurgents fleeing from the ongoing offensive are senior and junior commanders in the Albarnawy faction, who are now attempting to melt into other communities in and around Kano, Geidam and Gashua axis unnoticed.

Nwachukwu said: “One of such fleeing commanders is Bana Bafui.

“Members of the general public, particularly in Kano, Geidam, Gashua, Hadeja and the northern part of Jigawa are therefore enjoined to be vigilant and watch out for strange faces suddenly appearing in their communities and promptly report same to security agencies.

“Additionally, about 700 insurgents have also surrendered to troops in the general area of Monguno following troops’ clearance operations.

“The ongoing onslaught will be tenaciously sustained.”

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria has since provided a window of opportunity through the Operation SAFE CORRIDOR programme to insurgents who surrender willingly to be deradicalized and rehabilitated.

About 300 insurgents who willingly surrendered are currently benefiting from this programme.

Nwachukwu added: “We call on all Boko Haram insurgents to abandon the futile struggle and take advantage of the Safe Corridor programme by surrendering willingly to troops in any location nearest to them.

“We guarantee their safety and incorporation into the programme for deradicalization and rehabilitation.”