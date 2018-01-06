- Advertisement -

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, has pleaded with fleeing residents of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government to return home.

The residents fled their homes after the beheading of a security operative by militants in the area.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, called on the fleeing residents to return home, saying everything was under control.

The murdered security official had been negotiating with militants in the area to surrender their arms.

Residents said the community was thrown into apprehension after the lifeless body of the security emissary was seen in the community without his head.