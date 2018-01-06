- Advertisement -

The University of Ibadan has announced that its second semester examinations for the 2016/17 academic session would commence as scheduled from January 8, 2018.

This is in spite of the strike action embarked upon by members of the non teaching staff of Nigerian universities.

The Non Academic Staff of the Nigerian Universities, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU commenced nationwide strike since Monday December 4 2017.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, in a statement assured students and parents of adequate security to ensure the seamless conduct of the examinations and the relative comfort of students on campus.

This was announced after the special meeting of the institution’s senate held on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The statement reads, “Despite the peculiarity of the prevailing situation on campus, occasioned by the on-going industrial action, the University Management is determined to always act in the best interest of its students.

“It is our desire to conclude this session as scheduled so that our final year students can proceed to the next phase of their life endeavours. For instance, it will enable most of our final year students to be mobilised for the National Youth Service Corp Scheme and our graduating Law students proceed to the Law School.

“It is unfortunate that our students have hitherto been denied many opportunities owing to elongated sessions occasioned by disruptions in the academic calendar.

“The University, therefore, seeks the maximum cooperation and understanding of all students and assures relevant stakeholders that it has made provisions for security and the supply of essential services on campus for the duration of the Second Semester Examinations. All students are advised to have proof of identification and be security conscious. Students are requested to visit their Departments and Faculties for the Examinations Timetable.

“Kindly disregard any information to the contrary.”