- Advertisement -

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for praying for her and her only son Yusuf, who recently was involved in a motorbike accident in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Aisha Buhari in a statement on Friday expressed appreciation to the medical team and Nigerians for their prayers toward her Yusuf Buhari’s recovery.

The statement reads ‘On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week.

‘Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my son Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier; the medical team chaired by the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunsho Adewole.

‘Also the team of neurosurgeons, Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi; Prof. B.B. Shehu; Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Assistant Prof. M.Raji Mahmud; the team of orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola; the intensivists, Dr. Simon Esangbedo; the Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi; my personal physician, Dr. M. Kamal and the nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiving treatment.

‘Also many thanks to Dr. Jaf Momoh CMD of National Hospital Abuja and his team for their continuous support.’