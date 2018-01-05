- Advertisement -

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has distanced itself from killings that occurred in Benue State.

The association said whoever perpetrated such crime is not a member of the socio-cultural group.

They condemned the recent attack in Benue state, leading to death of innocent people including women and children.

The group, describing the perpetrators of the evil act as irresponsible elements said the Fulanis are peace loving people.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Alhaji Yusuf Ardo, said the killings are unfortunate and condemnable to all.

He emphasised that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is an association which uphold peace, love, unity and harmony in the country, adding that they have never supported violence in the society and they would never do so any time, any day and any were in the country.

“We are peace loving people, we believed in love for one another. Any Fulani Pastoralist that doesn’t believe in peace is not part of us,” he added.

However, the association commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt action on the matter by sending the Hon. Minister of interior, Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazau (RTD) to the area.

The group further appealed to security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly incident and bring them to book.

They urged individual groups and individuals going about making false allegation against the association to desist from the act.

“It is because of our peace loving that made the association challenge the anti-grazing law in court, we believed in judiciary not violence,” It read.

The association called on all Fulani Pastoralist living in Benue and other parts of the country to remain calm and be law abiding citizen, urging the Federal government to also look into the causes of the crisis in states like, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states so as to have a lasting solution in those areas, particularly the issues of anti-grazing laws and others involving Fulani Pastoralist in the country.