Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reshuffled his cabinet and appoint two new commissioners into the State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Tribune online and signed by the governor’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan on Friday.

The statement disclosed that the new commissioners were, Mrs. Ruth Geoffrey Alkali, appointed to overlook the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism,while Ibrahim Hamza, was appointed to take charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The statement affirmed that the following commissioners were redeployed, Manzo Maigari from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism to the Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry, Professor Kabir Mato, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to the Ministry for Local Government.

Others were Ja’afaru Sani from the Ministry for Local Government to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Balabara Aliyu-Inuwa, from the Ministry of Rural and Community Development to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Hassan Usman Mahmud from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development.

The following Commissioners according to the statement retained their portfolios and these were Umma Hikima, Ministry of Justice, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Ministry of Finance, Paul Dogo, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, Planning and Budget Commission, Amina Dyeris Sijuwade, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Daniel Amuze DanAuta, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development.

Alhaji Shehu Balarabe, Commissioner for Stakeholder Relations in the Governor’s Office, is reassigned as a Commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

‘Malam Nasir El-Rufai has conveyed appreciation for the service rendered to the state by Engineer Suleiman Aliyu Lere, former Commissioner of Water Resources, and wished him well in his future endeavours. the statement concluded.