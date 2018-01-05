- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has restated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force towards ensuring total compliance to the Anti Open Grazing law as enacted by the Benue State government.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, the IGP warned violators of the law to desist henceforth or face the full wrath of the law.

Habila who disclosed that he was in the state at the instance of the IGP in view of the recent suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks explained that he would be going round the affected areas of the state to assess the current situation and ensure adequate security of lives and property and forestall further attacks.

He said the police would be working in collaboration with other security agencies to restore confidence in the minds of residents and reassured them of their being protected.

“We are working jointly with other security agencies to build confidence in the mind of residents and reassured them of their being protected. More security operatives will be deployed to the State in addition to the ones already on ground and we have also agreed to increase our logistics as our helicopters are already flying to the flash point areas to ensure safety of the communities.”

He explained further that the command is working tirelessly with the government to strengthen the communication apparatus of the command for effective outreach and appealed to the public to always volunteer information to the security operatives to help them work better.

The IGP while commiserating with the family of those who lost their loved ones and the injured, however called for calm among the people of the state assuring that perpetrators of the dastardly act would soon be brought to book.