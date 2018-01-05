- Advertisement -

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Soktoo) has called for free and functional education for youths to make self reliant and prepare them for leadership.

Wamakko made the call when members of the Sokoto State Law Students’ Association, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Chapter, visited him on Friday in Sokoto.

He declared that he was interested in youth education “because education is one thing that when you give to anyone, he becomes organised and live a decent life’’.

Wamakko, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, reminded the students that education would make them mature and productive as a responsible member of the society.

“Developing human beings means a lot and I am always happy to see the people educated.

“Education is the key to success in life and when you give education to the youths, you have developed the society in its entirety.

“When you give education, one is at war with illiteracy, idleness, drug abuse and other social vices, as well as crime,” he said.

The legislator said that he personally sponsored hundreds of students for study to the Republics of Niger and Benin, Uganda, Pakistan, Turkey and United Kingdom, among others.

Wamakko promised to sponsor members of the association to the forthcoming Annual National Convention of Nigerian Law Students in Lagos.

He accepted to be the Grand Patron of the association, as well as sponsor the production of their hitherto moribund journal.

The President of the association, Mr Abdulmumini Abdullahi, said that the visit was to seek his sustained fatherly prayers and support to the association.

Abdullahi recalled that when Wamakko was the governor of the state he approved the payment of the Nigerian Law School’s registration fees for all the successful final year law students from the state.

According to him, each of the student got about N350,000, courtesy of Wamakko’s love for the education of all.