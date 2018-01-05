- Advertisement -

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Friday, said without the rule of law, peace and order, there would be no progress and the realisation of individual and collective ambition in any society.

Obaseki made this disclosure at the Government House when he met with the elders and leaders of thought and the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress, Edo chapter in Benin.

The governor said that the meeting, which held at his instance, was to interact with the Ijaw leaders on their basic needs in their communities.

Obaseki said that the State Government had not marginalised any group in the state.

He said the government was ready to provide the needed amenities but he would not embark on a project that would be hindered by any crisis.

Obaseki tasked the leaders to shun unnecessary sentiments, which was capable of hindering the development of the marine area of the state.

He enjoined the leaders to sheath their swords and assured them that his administration would attend to their needs.

Mr Edmond Doyah-Tiemo, who read an address on behalf of the Ijaw leaders, complained of alleged marginalisation, oppression and balkanisation of the Ijaw people, which he said, had hampered their existence as a people.

He lauded Obaseki for his efforts to open up the area, especially through the proposed Gelegele Seaport and assured him of their support.