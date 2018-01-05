- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a five-man syndicate who specialized in trailing bank customers in some northern states and rob them of their money.

The Commander of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), ACP Abba Kyari, who confimred the arrest to newsmen said the gang trailed and robbed innocent citizens who withdrew money from banks in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states.

Kyari said ‘“Following credible intelligence received on some notorious syndicate of criminals terrorising innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kaduna and neighbouring states, IRT led by Supol Usman Maibindiga, succeeded in arresting all 5 members.

“The gang specialised in trailing motorists carrying money withdrawn from banks and robbing them. All suspects were arrested in Kaduna State.

“Items recovered from them include master keys, spanners, pliers and several tools used in opening cars and breaking car glasses.”