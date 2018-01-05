- Advertisement -

Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), says Nigeria is well secure regardless of the persistent attacks in some parts of the country.

Addressing journalists on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, the IGP said his men cannot be overwhelmed.

Idris promised that the killings in Benue would not happen again.

“Anytime we meet Mr President, the area of discussion is how to effectively secure the nation,” Idris said.

“I think Nigeria is well secure. I have to be frank. I think what we should be praying for is for Nigerians to learn to live in peace with each other, I think is very important.”

The IGP explained that the president charged the police to tighten its security, adding that more officials will be deployed to restore calm and peace in Benue.

“Every time we meet with the president, he gives a charge. He asks us to take care and ensure that we tighten our security,” he said.

“Definitely we are doing all we can to see we maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

“There are so many measures. For instance, in Benue we are going to deploy more units to support the efforts the police is making in the state to ensure we have adequate protection to the men and communities and members.

“Of course we are assuring the people that this will not repeat itself. I cannot say Nigeria is under-policed. We cannot be overwhelmed.”