Anambra state Health Commissioner, Dr Joe Akabuike, has warned those who engage in quackery in the health sector to shun the practice or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

He said government would not hesitate to arrest and bring perpetrators to book to face appropriate punishment.

Speaking to newsmen at Nanka, Orumba North council area of the state, Akabuike advised the citizenry to stop patronizing herbal medicine which is capable of disintegrating their whole system.

He reassured governor Obiano‘s preparedness to take health care delivery to the door steps of the people as contained in his administration’s health blue print.

The commissioner who hinted that the government has restructured the whole health system with the aim to having at least one functioning primary health care centre in each community in the state, noted that his ministry has implemented about 80% of what is contained in the state health blue print.