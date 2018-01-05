- Advertisement -

Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, says 2018 will be a battle for survival.

In a video of the church’s service on December 31, 2017, posted on YouTube, the cleric said he was waiting for ‘divine directives’ before releasing revelations for 2018.

However, he said the year would be filled with battles.

“I am supposed to bring you the revelation of what you should expect next year,” Joshua said.

“I compiled everything but many of those things are things you know already – because the signs we are seeing now cannot be overcome just in a year.

“This coming year is a year you must be ready to fight the battle. It’s a battle year – a battle to survive. Think of your survival.

“It’s a year your children need to sit at your feet and learn from you. Share your experiences with them. It’s a parable. We are in a warfare where the serious-minded will be victorious.”

The pastor is popular for predicting things that would happen in the new year.