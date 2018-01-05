- Advertisement -

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by suspected Fulani militia in Numan local government area of Adamawa state earlier this morning.

The attackers raided Mbang and Baga villages in Numan local Government Area, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Numan Local Government Council, Hon. Arnold Bulus, said that there was an attack but he could not ascertain the number of casualties.

He appealed for calm as normalcy is being restored.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been drafted to the affected villages to maintain peace and order.