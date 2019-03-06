



The Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency has shortlisted 5,300 applicants for 1,000 jobs advertised by the agency in January.

Dr. Betta Edu, the Director-General of the agency, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Edu added that 7,500 applicants had applied for various cadres of jobs in the health sector, adding that 5,300 were shortlisted after thorough screening.

Edu said the examination has been fixed for March 16 and successful candidates would get their appointment letters within one month after the test.

He said: “We are going to shortlist the final list of successful candidates based on merit.

“We received 7,500 applications in all and due to the unemployment challenge in the country, architects, accountants and engineers also applied for health jobs.”

Edu added that the agency has been paying incentives to health workers serving in the rural areas to encourage and appreciate their services in spite of the challenges.

She said plans were on to reward hardworking health workers in the rural areas who have distinguished themselves in service to humanity.

She said 90 per cent of health centres in the state have been renovated and upgraded to deliver efficient and effective health services to the people at an affordable rate.

Edu lauded Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for always approving request made by the agency for the growth of the agency in the state.