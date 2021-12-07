53 Shops razed in Port Harcourt

No fewer than 53 makeshift buildings have been destroyed in another fire incident that occurred in Rumuokalagbor, community in Port Harcourt Local Government area of Rivers State.

The outbreak was the seventh fire outbreak in the state in less than three weeks.

Witnesses said the fire started when a teenage boy was cooking close to some containers of kerosene meant for sale by his parents.

They said the property and goods burnt were valued at millions of naira, as most of the affected residents did not rescue any belonging.

The witnesses said that a tick smoke from the fire filled the atmosphere, as operatives of the Federal Fire Service did their best to put out the fire, but ran out of water.

“It was a small boy that was cooking indomie and there kerosene in the kitchen, saying the boy may have forgotten he left the stove on.

“We and our father came outside. We didn’t even carry anything. A small boy was cooking. He left what he was selling and his mother sells kerosene which was inside the apartment.

“It was from there it started and spread to other building that night,” a female victim stated.