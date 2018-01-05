- Advertisement -

The Kano State Government on Friday set up a Caretaker Committee to manage the GSM Farm Centre market with immediate effect.

Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism, disclosed this at a news conference in Kano.

He said the establishment of the committee became necessary to forestall breakdown of law and order in the market.

Rabiu said the objective was to harmonise all factions of traders, create uniformity of purpose, ensure smooth commercial activities, sanitise the environment and ensure physical development control, among others in the market.

He urged traders and business organisations in the market to give all the necessary cooperation to the committee for peace and tranquillity to prevail.

Rabiu said that the committee was expected to perform its assigned task within six months.