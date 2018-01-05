- Advertisement -

Benue elders on Thursday declared that the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state was a “planned genocide” aimed at decimating the state.

They made the declaration while calling the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government to “stand up against the planned genocide in Benue State.”

Elders under three socio-cultural organisations in the state, Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, made the call in Abuja, while condemning the perennial Fulani herdsmen attacks that has led to loss of lives in Benue State.

Speaking on behalf of the elders of the organisations, Edward Ujege, President-General of Mdzough U Tiv, alleged that “there was an alleged armed Fulani militia build-up and convergence at the Nigeria-Cameroon border and at the Agatu border with Nassarawa State.”

He said, “We the people of Benue State here represented by the Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, the principal umbrella socio- cultural groups of the Tiv, Idoma and Igede nations wish to inform the world of the callous and barbaric unprovoked attack resulting into possible genocide and destruction of lives and properties of the Benue people by Fulani herdsmen which incidence commenced on the 1st January, 2018.

“It was reliably gathered that the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore held clandestine meetings in Nigeria and abroad to visit mayhem and genocide on the people of Benue State.

”The plot was said to be multi- directional and aimed to simultaneously invade and and attack Benue from every angle so that there would be no escape for our defenseless people.

“We are calling on political parties especially the All Progressives Congress, APC, which is running the Federal Government to stand up against the planned genocide in Benue State.

“We are calling on all tribal associations to stand up to be counted on the side of Benue people in this trying times and where possible provide relief for internally displaced people who are amassing in the small villages that are yet to be attacked.”