Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Thursday solicited support for the families of fallen soldiers, who fought gallantly for the unity of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, represented by Prof. Bashir Garba, the Secretary to the State Government, made the call at the launch of the Armed Force Remembrance Day Emblems in Sokoto.

He said the great contribution of the gallant heroes who have given their lives for the nation to live peacefully today could not be over-emphasised.

“It is worthy to note and profoundly appreciate that our gallant heroes gave their lives so that we can live in peace today.

“The activities of the Armed Forces will therefore remind us of the sacrifices they have individually and collectively made for our dear nation.

“So in recognition of this clarion call, I therefore urge all stakeholders in the state and local government councils, private agencies and well meaning individuals to support this noble cause,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier, Alhaji Isah Achida, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, reiterated that the Armed Forces Remembrance was a unique time for reflection.