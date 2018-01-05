- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police have allegedly declared the Managing Director of BUA’s Obu Cement Company, Engr. Yusuf Binji, wanted over an alleged attack on the convoy of the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Also allegedly attacked were some officials of the Edo State Government who were on the convoy of the State Governor.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the move was sequel to intelligence reports that suggested that the mining guru was training militias in the Edo North location of company.

“According to the police, the decision to declare Binji wanted became necessary as it had earlier received intelligence that BUA International Limited is sponsoring militias in Okpella, Edo State, where the company has a cement factory and mine sites.

“These militias, the police said, were allegedly sponsored by Binji and his team to attack the convoy of the governor, cause harm and mayhem,” the statement claimed.