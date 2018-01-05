- Advertisement -

Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has expressed disappointment with the New Year address of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying President Buhari failed to speak on topical issues affecting Nigerians.

Chief Clark, who spoke yesterday, at his country home in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, after playing host to a delegation from the Olu of Warri, led by Prince Toritseju Emiko, said President Buhari should have unveiled plans on how to achieve restructuring of the nation’s federalism, stressing that restructuring of the federation had become the most topical discourse in the country.

“Mr. President was not addressing Nigerians. A New Year speech is an address to the people, telling them what you have done or the ones you have been doing.

“The current discussion in Nigeria today is restructuring. Afenifere, governors in the country, all sections of the country are all discussing restructuring. The people of the South-South are the most affected.

“87 per cent of the nation’s revenue comes from the South-South. Nigerians believe in restructuring. What do we do to achieve restructuring?

“I was very much disappointed that the President said he did not want restructuring. Northerners are talking of restructuring, you have heard the Sultan, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, all of them are part of the majority of Nigerians talking about restructuring,” he said.