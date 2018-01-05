- Advertisement -

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), worldwide, has disclosed that youths in the south-west will not support any process by the Federal Government aside from restructuring of the country.

Eric Oluwole, the National President of the council while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s new year message, said the address was in no way a reflection of the mood of Nigerians who daily clamour for the restructuring of the country.

The council in a statement said, “Yoruba youths worldwide are in support of restructuring of Nigeria as only this can bring solutions to all challenges confronting the nation.

“So many crises erupting daily across the country can be attributed to the failure of Nigerian leaders to sincerely discuss with people on what they want.”

The group disclosed that it stands with the recommendations of its town hall meeting held at Ibadan on the need to restructure the country.

It further expressed disappointment in the failure of the present administration to take agitation for restructuring serious.

“We are surprised that the present administration is not taking the clamour for the restructuring of the country serious despite the overwhelming support it has received across various sections of the country.”

The statement added that the group will not support any government that will not support the re-organisation of the nation come 2019.