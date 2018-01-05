- Advertisement -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday grilled a former President of the Senate, David Mark, in connection with alleged N5.4 billion slush funds.

He is under probe for curious payment made to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Sambo Dasuki.

Similarly, a former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sam Ode, is being probed over N2billion campaign funds meant for Benue State.

The Nation reports that Mark reported to the EFCC at about 1.45pm.

He had, late last year, presented a medical certificate to the commission agency that he was not fit enough to “be able to write a statement”.

Mark is accused of receiving N200m-N550m arms procurement cash from ONSA; N2.9billion curious payment into the account of the National Assembly’s account and shared to Senators during Mark’s tenure; his role in about N2billion campaign funds meant for Benue State; and illegal purchase of a N748million official residence of the Senate President.

“We have resumed full probe of Mark, who came to respond to issues raised for him by a panel of detectives”, an operative said.

“Being in company of his son, he was calm during interrogation which involved the presentation of some of our findings to him.

“All together, he has more than three cases before the EFCC but we are gradually isolating every issue in which he was implicated.

“By the time we release the facts to the public, Nigerians will realize that the ongoing probe of the former Senate President has nothing to do with politics. We have been on some aspects of the investigation since 2015.

“In one of the findings, about N200million was collected in cash for Mark from ONSA through a proxy”, the source added.