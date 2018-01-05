- Advertisement -

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says failure by parents to cater to their children is an offence.

Idris warned parents against shying away from their responsibilities, noting that any parent indulging in such would be prosecuted.

The IG urged people to stay away from parenthood rather than give birth to children that would be abandoned afterwards.

The police boss spoke at the Little Saints Orphanage in Akowonjo, Lagos, where he presented relief materials such as foodstuffs, a cow and drinks, among other items, a statement said on Thursday.

Idris, who was represented by the Area Commander, Area ‘D’, Mushin, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, said, “Police work is not all about work. We have our social responsibility. I encourage the orphanage to keep up its good works.

“For those abandoning their children, it is better they know that having babies is not a joke. You have to feed and clothe them. You have to give them education.

“Any parent caught abandoning babies will answer to the law. Not living up to your responsibilities as parents is an offence. The Lagos State Government is taking care of that.”

Commending the IG for the gesture, the coordinator of the orphanage, boy’s branch, Mrs. Mayen Famous, said the home worked with the police and the state government to ensure transparency in its operations.

“The children are known by the government. We send reports monthly on each child. We have 60 boys in our care,” she added.