Some unions at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to appoint principal officers for the institution including a rector.

The unions under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institution made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria.

YABATECH, the cradle of higher education in Nigeria, was established in 1947 to replace Yaba Higher College.

It attained autonomous status in 1969 by virtue of Decree 23, which granted it the mandate to provide full time programmes in National and Higher National Diploma levels.

The SSANIP Chairman, Olatunbosun Olorunmbe, noted that the positions of Rector, Registrar and Bursar have not been filled by substantive officers since they served out their tenures in 2017.

The union leader, who stressed the need for their replacements, said it would help the institution to start 2018 on a clean slate.

Olorunmbe said: “A process to appoint a new rector was conducted in 2017 by representatives of the board of the college, the Federal Ministry of Education and senior members of the college.

“The names of successful candidates were forwarded to the Presidency for final selection but since then, nothing has been heard.

“We are appealing to the government to appoint rector, registrar and bursar for smooth operation of the college.

“Anybody acting in any capacity has little or no power to make serious decisions and this is not too good for the prestige of the college.

“We want the government to conclude the selection process of appointing all the key officers so that we will end the era of `acting capacities’ in the college.”

Also, NASU Chairman, Ilesanmi Olatunbosun, said the union was worried by non-appointment of principal officers for the institution.

Olatunbosun said: “We believe government should give priority attention to our college because of its unique position among tertiary institutions in the country.

“Government should appoint substantive rector, registrar and bursar as soon as possible to retain the standard of the college.”