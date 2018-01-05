- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Government on Thursday informed interested indigenes of the State that the online registration for the 77 Regular Recruits Intake screening exercise for Trades/Non Tradesmen and women into the Nigerian Army that commenced from 29th of December 2017 will end on the 9th February 2018.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, informed all interested indigenes to apply online at the recruitment portal http//recruitment.army.mil.ng, stressing that the applicants should log on to the recruitment portal using a username and password.

According to the statement, applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth and possess a National Identity Card with a minimum of four credits in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB which must include English Language.

The statement added that in addition to the above qualification, those applying as tradesmen/ tradeswomen must also posses OND, Trade Test City and Guild Certificate.

It stated that applicants must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years for non-tradesmen/women while tradesmen/women must be between the ages of 18 -26 years by 1st of March 2016 stressing that applicants must not be less than 1.68metres tall for male and 1.62 for female.

The statement added that applicants are required to complete the application, submit and print a copy. It also stated that applicants are to print out and complete the Guarantor Form appropriately while they are expected to come to the designated examination and recruitment centres with the printed copies of the Application and Guarantor Forms.