G9, the umbrella body for all self determination groups in Nigeria, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate disarmament of all Fulani herdsmen throughout the country to stem the tide of imminent civil war.

In a release personally signed by the convener of G9, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, the Group challenged the Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces retired General Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff General Buratai, and the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, to live up to their constitutional responsibilities and convince Nigerians that they are not partisan.

“The continued and condoned brutal and brutish barbarism of the Fulani herdsmen terrorists is about to plunge Nigeria into imminent war following the gruesome murders perpetrated in Benue state. The Fulani herdsmen regarded by the world body as the third most deadly terrorists group in the world must be disarmed immediately if Nigeria is to prevent another Boko Haram.

“We cannot fold our arms like sheep tied to a stake as Fulani herdsmen marauders continue their recklessness with impunity. Nigerians are horrified by the horrendous sight of the horrific butchery, which claimed over 50 lives in Benue communities on New Year’s Day!”

“Benue state Governor Ortom in his reaction said the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore threatened to invade Benue communities and has carried out its threat without let or hindrance!

“Nigerians are not deceived by the underlying intentions and designs of the Fulani herdsmen as the terrorists rampage the length and breadth of the country while those who should stop them turn a blind eye.

“Enough is enough!,” declared the G9.