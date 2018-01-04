- Advertisement -

Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, on Thursday escaped unhurt when his convoy was involved in an accident.

The accident occurred at Garba Chede axis, along Bali-Jalingo road around 5pm on Thursday.

A police officer attached to the governor lost his life in the accident.

David Misal, spokesman of the state police command, said that “several persons” were also injured in the accident.

“We confirmed that the governor’s convoy had an accident but it did not affect the governor’s car,” he said.

“One life was lost and several sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment. The person that died happens to be a police officer attached to the governor’s convoy.

“I can’t confirm the number of persons (that were injured) now, we would need to find out from the people on ground.”

Misal said the name of the dead officer had not been confirmed, adding: “I still expect more details.”

When asked the cause of the accident, he said: “At the moment we can’t actually say what actually caused it but in due course, we will find out.”