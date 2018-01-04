- Advertisement -

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has congratulated members of the Armed Forces for performing “creditably’’ in 2017 in spite of numerous challenges.

Olonisakin, in a message of appreciation issued on Thursday, however, charged them to re-dedicate themselves to duty in 2018 in line with their constitutional mandate and oath of allegiance.

“Our responsibility for the nation’s security and sovereignty is a continuum.

“I urge you to remain loyal and appreciative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who is unwavering in his commitment to improving the capacity of the Armed Forces as well as the welfare of its officers, men and women.’’

“I felicitate with our officers, men and women across the country and other parts of the world, who could not be home to celebrate the season with their families due to their deployments in various operations.

“Our prayers are with you and members of your families.

“We thank you for your service to the Nation as we continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those who paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of their duties.

“As we march forward in the New Year 2018, I urge you to redouble your efforts in ensuring that Nigeria remains one strong, safe, secure and indivisible nation.

The CDS noted the military’s significant role in international peacekeeping efforts, recalling the role it played in restoring democracy to The Gambia in 2017.

“The accolades from both Nigerians and the international community in 2017, would not have been possible without the loyalty, gallantry and dedication of all officers, men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of all personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for these noble achievements.

“I wish you a prosperous Year 2018,’’ the CDS said.