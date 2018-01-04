- Advertisement -

Nigerian Army says preliminary investigations have revealed that the young girl rescued by troops in Pulka, Gwoza area of Borno State on early Thursday is the same as Salomi Pogu, the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

Col Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said this in a statement.

He had in an earlier statement informed that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka early Thursday rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.

But the Bring Back Our Girls, #BBOG in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume noted that Pogu’s name is numbered 15 on its list and not 86 as indicated by the Nigerian Army.

“Our movement is delighted to confirm this news to be true. Salomi Pogu is a daughter of Mallam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok LGA. Both her parents are currently IDPs in Rumirgo Village, in nearby Askira-Uba LGA in Borno State.

“She is Number 15 on the publicly known list of missing #ChibokGirls NOT Number 86 as the statement by the military said. This brings the number of our missing #ChibokGirls to 112,” the statement said.

The group added that the latest rescue will not stop its planned monthly march to the Presidential Villa on January 23.