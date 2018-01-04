- Advertisement -

The Edo state government says BUA International Limited has contradicted itself with regards to the situation at Obu mine site in the Okpella area of the state.

On Wednesday, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, ordered the arrest of two employees of BUA over alleged violation of a ‘stop work order’.

The order was given following the dispute between Dangote Group and BUA. Both companies are laying claims to ownership of the site.

But BUA alleged that the governor’s action was illegal.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communication, said government’s primary duty was to ensure peace in the state.

He said the government would ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times.

“In the first paragraph of BUA’s statement, the company claimed that the Edo state governor effected a gestapo-style to forcefully shut down the mine,” the statement read.

“In the very next paragraph, BUA said that ‘Upon reaching the mining site and not meeting any personnel or equipment two BUA Cement employees were invited to the mining site to receive the governor.

“Are these two statements not contradictory? If no one was at the site, then why would the governor use gestapo-style to shut it down?

“So, why is BUA spreading falsehood? The workers and equipment were being evacuated by the time we got there, and understandably, they had heard that the governor was around and were rushing out of the site.

“They clearly flouted the stop work order and now want to mask their violation of the order by resorting to blackmail.”