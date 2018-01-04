- Advertisement -

Troops have rescued over 2, 000 people including men, women and children in the Northern fringe of Borno, bordering the Lake Chad basin on Thursday.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicolas, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Nicolas also disclosed that 200 Boko Haram terrorists had surrendered to troops on Thursday, during operations around the basin and Sambisa forest general area.

He said it was during the operation that one of the Chibok School girls, Salome Pugo, was rescued in the morning.

According to the Theatre commander, troops have recaptured a number of Islands held by the terrorists in the Lake Chad basin.

He listed items recovered from them as gun trucks, rocket launchers, armoured vehicles and ammunition.

Rogers said the troops had inflicted “heavy casualties” on the insurgents and made arrest, promising to give details later.