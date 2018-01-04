- Advertisement -

The Chairman, Bwari Area Council, FCT, Mr Musa Dikko, on Thursday said the Christmas Day violent crisis in the district has no religious undertone.

Dikko said this at a meeting with religious leaders and a section of youths in the council in Abuja.

The Chairman also said that the Chieftaincy tussle in the district was not related to the crisis that disrupted the Christmas day in the town.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had in October, approved the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro as Sarkin Bwari.

Ijakoro succeeded his late father, Alhaji Mohammed Ijakoro, who died on August, 29, 2017.

Ijakoro’s appointment was trailed by controversies and allegations that he was purportedly, ‘outside the existing traditional’ stool of Etsu of Bwari.

“I want to point out clearly that the chieftaincy tussle is not the issue on ground.

“People must stop peddling rumour and information that is not correct, especially on the social media; this untrue report had just created chaos and confusion.

”We have come out to state that this crisis was as a result of two rival cultists groups, which the police and other security forces are investigating thoroughly at the moment.

”From investigations so far, arrests have been made, we must wait patiently, to see what and how the law intends to enforce its punishment on these perpetrators, ” Dikko said.

The Chairman also disclosed that security agencies have put in place methods to monitor negative messages being sent out via SMS on social media platforms.

He also cautioned the youths against any act that would disrupt the peace of the area, while urging them to put every differences aside and work together.

He said: “Verify information before taking action; confirm before you start running. It is time for peace and we must ensure peace reign in Bwari.

”I was a product of youth activities; if my activities were for damage, I would not be here as the Chairman of the council today.

”You must maintain a positive atmosphere and put it at the back of your mind that the security agents are watching every move.

”In fact, the Federal Government has devised another method now, we have some security officers in muftis and are in our midst to monitor every activity, do not say you were not warned.”

Deacon, Awoyi John, the Youth Leader of the council, said that measures must be put in place to settle the “growing religious differences” that has emanated from the crisis.

This, he said, must be tackled by both the Christian and Muslim leaders through consistent sermons against violence.

John noted that the crisis has brought “tension” between neighbours and friends, who practiced different religions but have been in cordial relationships for decades in the area.

However, Mr Yushau Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary, Tudun Fulani Youth Forum, said that the crisis must not be attributed to religion or chieftaincy tussle .

He described as unfortunate, the incident that happened when Christians were celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Ibrahim, however, charged the council and all security agencies to monitor the social media; while alleging that some people are still planning to carry out attacks.

The crisis broke out in the early hours of Christmas day when some suspected groups of cultists stormed the centre of the town.

They formed barricades and burning car tires at major junctions, depriving commuters’ access to the roads.

High points at the meeting was to strategise on the way forward and ensure that peace and normalcy return to the town.