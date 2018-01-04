- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescued 90 people unharmed in Lagos State during its “Operation Zero Tolerance Patrol’’ which started on Dec.18, 2017.

The State Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Hyginus Omeje, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

“So far, we experienced nine crashes during the patrol, but one was fatal where one life was lost on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Two other crashes were serious where two victims were injured.

“About 90 other people were rescued unharmed at other incidents,” he said.

Omeje told NAN that the command arrested no fewer than 165 motorists at different corridors for various traffic offences during the patrol.

He said that the corps lived up to expectations in `Ember Months’ sensitisation and patrol performances.

According to him, the command established four camps which operated for 24 hours at different corridors, and adopted strategies to avert accidents and curb gridlocks on critical corridors.

“We said before the patrol started that no motorists would sleep on the road as a result of gridlocks; so far, it is a success story,” he told NAN.

Omeje said that enlightenment programmes by the corps to educate motorists, especially commercial bus drivers at different parks, accounted for the increased level of compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander appealed to motorist to drive safely and observe road signs on highways to avoid accidents.

NAN reports that the patrol will end on January 15.