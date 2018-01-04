- Advertisement -

The Senate committee probing the ongoing fuel crisis was thrown into confusion Thursday as three persons introduced themselves as president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria, IPMAN.

The first person to introduce himself as IPMAN president was Obasi Lawson, before two others, Sanusi Fari, Okoronkwo Chinedu, also introduced themselves as Presidents of the association.

“I am Okoronkwo Chinedu, elected IPMAN Chairman affirmed by the Appeal Court two week ago,” Mr. Okoronkwo said much to the surprise of the audience.

In dramatic manner, Mr Fari, almost immediately, rose up to introduce himself also as IPMAN President.

The chairman of the Senate committee on Petroleum (Downstream) Kabir Marafa, called on the Permanent Secretary of IPMAN to meet with the three to have a common ground for presentation to the hearing.