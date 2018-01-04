- Advertisement -

Mr Obinna Emenaka, member representing Anambra East Constituency in the w House of Assembly, has called on government at levels to double efforts at combating the production, sale and circulation of fake and adulterated drugs in the country.

Making the call on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, the assemblyman made said that the war must be won to save lives.

Emenaka said all tiers of government should form a common front to protect the lives of citizens through an aggressive war to prevent further loss of lives.

He also urged Nigerians to embrace universal precaution against the distribution and use of fake and substandard drugs.

The legislator said that proper identification of custodians and sources of drugs should be created to curb the menace of fake drugs.

Besides, Emenaka suggested for the creation of an enabling environment for proper regulation in the sector.

He noted that open drug market did not guarantee proper authentication of sources of drugs and should be discouraged.

He said that new outlet should be introduced to help decongest the Onitsha Drug Market and provide easy access to genuine drugs for patent medicine dealers, pharmacists and doctors who had private clinics.

Emenaka said such outfit would help in the fight against fake drugs.

He also called on the National Agency for Foods, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to take decisive actions against unwholesome drugs and products.

The lawmaker advised Nigerians to procure their drugs from reliable sources to avoid consumption of fake and substandard drugs.