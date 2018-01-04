- Advertisement -

The Bauchi State Drugs Management and Medical Consumables Agency (DMMA), has commenced the construction of two zonal medical stores at the cost of N42 million.

The projects are sited in Katagum and Ningi local government areas of the state.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Mr Abdulkadir Ahmed disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi after inspecting the ongoing projects in the areas.

He said that the project when completed, would ease the collection of medical sundries by health facilities across the state.

“The one in Katagum local government will serve the Northern zone while that of Ningi local government will be for the Central zone.

“The two projects are worth N42 million and I am pleased that work is going on steadily.

“That of Ningi is at 90 per cent completion stage while that of Katagum is at 75 per cent completion stage,” Ahmed said.

Speaking on their activities in 2017, Ahmed said that the agency had enrolled 15 Primary Healthcare facilities on the agency’s drugs revolving fund scheme.

According to him, all the facilities in Dass local government area are benefiting from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He explained that all the 26 General Hospitals and Specialist Hospitals were enrolled in the agency’s drug revolving fund programme.