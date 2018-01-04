- Advertisement -

The Yobe State Government on Thursday donated 20 hilux operational vehicles worth N350 million to the Nigerian Army.

Gov. Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe handed over the keys to the vehicles to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at Government House in Damaturu.

The army chief was in the state in continuation of his tour of military formations and visit to troops in frontline in the North East, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The governor said that the donation of the vehicles was to enhance the military operations aimed at flushing out remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists, as well as to tackle other forms of criminality in the state.

Geidam disclosed that so far, the state had donated 300 vehicles to the army other security agencies, including the 20 he handed over to the army on Thursday.

Responding, the chief of army staff commended the governor for his commitment to the security of the state and by extension the North East and the entire country.

Buratai recalled that apart from the vehicles, the state had donated lands to the army to build the Nigerian Army School of Special Forces at Buni Yadi and Army Level 2 referral hospital, close to the state capital.

Earlier, Buratai inspected the site of the hospital, where construction work had begun, and inaugurated accommodation for officers and soldiers on transit, at the Army headquarters Logistics Base 2, Damaturu.