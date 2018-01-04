- Advertisement -

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki had condemned Tuesday’s massacre of farmers in Logo and Guma Local Government areas of Benue state.

The attack which was carried out on in the early hours of Tuesday, left about 20 dead and others injured.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed scores of people in an early morning attack on two local government areas of Benue State.

It was gathered that nearly 50 people have died in the six villages of the affected local government areas of Logo and Guma in the wake of the invasion by the gunmen on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who spoke to newsmen shortly after an emergency state security meeting in Makurdi said that over 20 people had been killed according to the reports available to him.

The President of the Senate who took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to condemn the attack, said that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

He said that the Senate will do all in its powers to ensure that the perpetrators were caught and punished.

“I join all Nigerians in grieving and praying for all that have been affected. Such actions have no place in Nigeria. The perpetrators of this callous act must be caught and brought to justice –the Senate will continue to render all necessary support to ensure that this happens.

“Tuesday’s heinous killings in Benue State that has left countless families without their loved ones was a reprehensible act of violence. As Nigerians, we must all remain united in our condemnation of all such violence.

Meanwhile, reactions trailed the comment of the President of the Senate as many Nigerians expressed displeasure at the repeated condemnation.

Many of those who replied to the tweet wondered why the perpetrators of the heinous crime had not been arrested.

Some said that the senate should go beyond condemnation and utilise its powers to ensure security agencies arrested the situation.

A twitter user, Aniefiok Nduonofit said that “It’s not enough to condemn these deadly attacks on innocent people. Fulani herdsmen are not above the law. It’s time to fully devolve power to the states to effect community policing. That’s the only way out.

Another user, Josiah Unyeazor called on Saraki to rather proffer solution to the problem rather than always condemning the act.

Read other replies below: However, others who also commented on the tweet, held brief for the President of the Senate saying that he had visited victims of attacks adding that he had also begun the process of reviewing the national security infrastructure.