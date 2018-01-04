- Advertisement -

Some Lagos-based lawyers on Thursday harped on the need for the judiciary to embrace technology so as to enhance speedy dispensation of justice.

The lawyers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was imperative for technical and electronic gadgets to be made available in the courtrooms.

This, according to them, will foster effective and timely justice delivery.

A crusader for indigent prisoners, Mr Anthony Makolo, spoke to NAN on the need for an automation of courtrooms so as to fast-track proceedings.

“We expect that the ongoing efforts to cleanse the judiciary of corrupt judges will continue.

“There should also be a modernisation and automation of courtrooms by providing electronic devices for the recording of proceedings.

“The traditional method of taking down proceedings in longhand has always delayed the judicial system,’’ Mokolo said.

He also called for robust interactions between the bench and bar, adding that more emphasis should be placed on timely justice delivery.

Also, a Constitutional lawyer, Mr Spurgeon Ataene, underscored the need for the judiciary to be more vibrant in justice delivery.

He added that electronic devices would facilitate the smooth operation of the system.

“The world is going digital and our judiciary should not be left out.

“If we adopt the effective use of information technology, cases will be better handled and justice will be speedily dispensed,’’ Ataene said.

The constitutional lawyer, however, commended the Lagos State Government for introducing electronic filing of cases and advised other states to follow suit.

Another Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Emenike Nnoromele, stressed the need for speedy disposal of cases, adding that ICT would help enhance the process.

He advocated for a fearless judiciary, which adhere strictly to the rule of law.

Nnoromele added that adherence to the rule of law would fast track national development.

According to him, the judiciary must restore public confidence in the courts by eliminating all forms of corruption and rot in the system.

He urged the National Judicial Council to ensure the provision of automated devices in the courtrooms to ensure quick dispensation of justice