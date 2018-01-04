- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Chapter of Muslim Council has raised alarm over the influx of Quranic School Pupils, also known as Almajiris into major towns in the state.

The council in a communique issued at the end of its 29th General Assembly on Wednesday in Yola, called on parents and government to do something about the menace.

In the communique signed by Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Drafting Committee, Malam Gambo Jika and Abdullahi Damare respectively, the council decried the growing rate of drug abuse and its associated consequences such as violent crimes and rape among youths in the state.

“The assembly observed with concern the influx of Almajiris into the state, especially into our major towns in the name of seeking Quranic education.

“It equally noted that the Almajiri system is a cultural practice rather than religion.

“Parents are, therefore, called upon to fear Allah and give their wards proper knowledge of Islamic and Western education.

“The meeting calls on the Federal Government to revive and adequately fund the Almajiri and Quranic integration programme,’’ it said.

The council then called on security agencies, including the NDLEA to take action on the matter.

It also called for the revival of dormant Skills Acquisition Centres in the state to contain increase rate of unemployment, and tasked youths of 18 years and above to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

It cautioned against careless divorce by some Muslims and tasked on the need to respect the institution of marriage, which it said, is an act of “Ibadaa” (worship).

On recent Numan crisis, it condemned the killings of Fulanis and Bachamas and called on the State and Federal Governments to find a lasting solution.

It called for the disbandment of road blocks by vigilance groups in the area, alleging that the group was harassing the Fulanis and Muslims in Numan and its environs.

“We once again call on the Adamawa State Government and the Numan Local Government to disband the so called local vigilance groups that are terrorizing Fulanis and other Muslims in the area”, it added.