The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, has expressed disappointments over the manner the Federal Government is handling issues affecting masses of the country, including the fuel scarcity situation.

The union similarly expressed shock at the silence of some persons who were very vocal in condemning anti-masses policies of the previous administration.

Dr. Monday Igbafen, chairman AAU-ASUU, expressed the union’s position to the media at the end of the chapter’s first congress of 2018 in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He stated that the already bad living condition of Nigerians was being compound by the biting fuel scarcity, calling on the government to do self-appraisal with a view to making amends to salvage the deteriorating condition of the citizens.

“The issue of fuel is affecting everybody. We are extremely very worried because the vocal voices before now have become silent. The question is, is the silence ideological?

“Why is it that same Nigerians have become silent when we are fueling our vehicles with N300, N400 per litre.

“For us as a union, we feel that government should be indicted because we do not believe that government is not aware of what is going on. We felt Buhari represented change, but what we see today is abysmal failure,” he said.

He cautioned Nigerians not to be too expectant in 2018, predicting that 2018 would be tougher, because according to him, the oppressors would be more hardened.

“We foresee a tougher 2018 because the oppressors will get more hardened at all levels. The issue of our liberation should not be tied to any existing political party. It should be tied to our ideological belief.” he warned.