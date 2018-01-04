- Advertisement -

Kwara State government has confirmed the receipt of a N615m refund from the Federal Government for work done by the state government on the major federal road.

News of the receipt was released by the state commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, in press statement on Wednesday evening.

Alhaji Yahaya also conveyed the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed’s approval for the reinvestment of the N615m on the ongoing construction of the 64 kilometer road.

Subsequently, he said, the project contractor, Rocad Construction Engineering Limited, has been directed by the state government to return to site and resume work on the road immediately.

While thanking the people of Kishi, Kaiama and environs for their patience, Alhaji Aro also urged them to give their upmost support to the contractor to ensure speedy completion of the road project.

He assured the people of Kaiama Local Government and other parts of the state of the Ahmed administration’s commitment to ensuring even spread of infrastructure development across the state as well as completing all ongoing projects on schedule.‎