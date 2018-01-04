- Advertisement -

Lukman Mustapha, Chairman of Sobi FM, Ilorin in Kwara State, has explained that the radio station was not out as an agent of the opposition to antagonise the government of the state.

Mustapha said rather the station established less than a year ago provided platform for people of the state to express “balanced view” on issues of governance, politics and others of public interest.

Mustpha who stated this in an interaction with newsmen in Ilorin debunked insinuations in some quarters that some opposition figures were behind the establishment of the radio station to pursue certain political interests ahead of 2019.

He however argued that it was in order in a democracy to have a vibrant opposition to put the government on its toes saying ‘’in a country where there is no opposition, government will tilt from democracy to autocracy.’’.

The Sobi FM boss while describing the radio station as masses oriented said, ‘‘We have created a voice for the generality of the people. It’s very fallacious for anyone to tag us an opposition station, we are giving voice to people who have voice.”

On whether he had the intention to aspire for governorship position in 2019, Mustapha who did not give a definite answer said, those peddling such rumours must have seen some qualities in him for which they believe he was good for the job.

Responding to questions on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha urged Kwarans to embrace the Federal Government’s anchored borrower’s scheme agricultural revolution as a means of diversifying the economy.

The trained banker said contrary to the belief of many investors, Ilorin is a business hub with a lot of untapped potentials that needed to be explored.

‘‘We believe we are on the right part, Ilorin community is viable enough, we have been sustaining ourselves with businesses in Ilorin and its environs only, we have redefined broadcasting and we are now the choice of many,” he stated.