The Oyo State Police Command in its bid to ensure free flow of information between it and the people of the state has released telephone numbers of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and other towns in the state.
The Command in a statement Thursday morning said the move was to make the state safe for all.
It stated that security was not the business of the police and government alone, but business of all
The phone contacts of DPOs released include those in Ibadan and Oyo/Ogbomoso Area Commands.
They also included those in Agodi, Yemetu, Mokola, Bodija Market, Bodija Housing Estate and Egbeda among others.
Read full list here…
1. Agodi- 08148801583
2. Yemetu- 08033942425
3. Mokola – 08033192513
4. Bodija Market – 08183494226
5. Bodija Housing – 08034902802
6. Egbeda – 07032212621
7. Alakia/Adelubi – 08033813918
8. Ashi – 08036275837
9. Ikolaba – 08135929201
10. Sango – 08063812519
11. Mapo – 08034471220
12. Agugu – 08035074849
13. Idi-Aro – 08125275395
14. Sanyo – 08025808244
15. Iyaganku – 08060681112
16. Felele – 07033335903
17. Challenge – 08033228730
18. Oluyole Estate – 08038339057
19. Lanlate – 08081779403
20. Ayete – 08182786699
21. Eruwa – 08081761305
22. Igboora – 08033683758
23. Ojoo – 08034753207
24. Monatan – 08034281464
25. Moniya – 08081768604
26. Kajorepo – 08091734305
27. Eleyele – 08023380791
28. Apata – 08033618361
29. Apete – 08035733066
30. Iyana Offa – 08030551413
31. Omi Adio – 09035640161
32. Akobo – 08023585666
33. Ile Iddo – 08033898897
34. Akanran – 08034650177
35. Idi Ayunre – 08060414251
36. Ogbere – 09033690926
37. Toll Gate – 08034300923
Others are those in Durba, Atiba, Iseyin and Ojongbodu among others.
1. Durba – 08037982643
2. Atiba – 08060167874
3. Iseyin – 08052170683
4. Ojongbodu – 08081779291
5. Jobele – 08079627971
6. Otu – 08035997973
7. Okeho – 08038277134
8. Saki – 08036461290
9. Iwere-Ile – 08181779424
10. Tede – 08064273032
11. Ago Amodu – 08037223357
12. Owode Ogbomoso – 08038236434
13. Ajaawa – 08064597276
14. Arowomole – 08036131975
15. Igbeti – 08129039368
16. Igboho – 08020644910
17. Ikoyi–Ile – 08033428323
18. Kishi – 08177068082
19. Orile Igbon – 08060060157
20. Iresaadu – 08035076436