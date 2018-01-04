- Advertisement -

The Oyo State Police Command in its bid to ensure free flow of information between it and the people of the state has released telephone numbers of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and other towns in the state.

The Command in a statement Thursday morning said the move was to make the state safe for all.

It stated that security was not the business of the police and government alone, but business of all

The phone contacts of DPOs released include those in Ibadan and Oyo/Ogbomoso Area Commands.

They also included those in Agodi, Yemetu, Mokola, Bodija Market, Bodija Housing Estate and Egbeda among others.

Read full list here…

1. Agodi- 08148801583

2. Yemetu- 08033942425

3. Mokola – 08033192513

4. Bodija Market – 08183494226

5. Bodija Housing – 08034902802

6. Egbeda – 07032212621

7. Alakia/Adelubi – 08033813918

8. Ashi – 08036275837

9. Ikolaba – 08135929201

10. Sango – 08063812519

11. Mapo – 08034471220

12. Agugu – 08035074849

13. Idi-Aro – 08125275395

14. Sanyo – 08025808244

15. Iyaganku – 08060681112

16. Felele – 07033335903

17. Challenge – 08033228730

18. Oluyole Estate – 08038339057

19. Lanlate – 08081779403

20. Ayete – 08182786699

21. Eruwa – 08081761305

22. Igboora – 08033683758

23. Ojoo – 08034753207

24. Monatan – 08034281464

25. Moniya – 08081768604

26. Kajorepo – 08091734305

27. Eleyele – 08023380791

28. Apata – 08033618361

29. Apete – 08035733066

30. Iyana Offa – 08030551413

31. Omi Adio – 09035640161

32. Akobo – 08023585666

33. Ile Iddo – 08033898897

34. Akanran – 08034650177

35. Idi Ayunre – 08060414251

36. Ogbere – 09033690926

37. Toll Gate – 08034300923

Others are those in Durba, Atiba, Iseyin and Ojongbodu among others.

1. Durba – 08037982643

2. Atiba – 08060167874

3. Iseyin – 08052170683

4. Ojongbodu – 08081779291

5. Jobele – 08079627971

6. Otu – 08035997973

7. Okeho – 08038277134

8. Saki – 08036461290

9. Iwere-Ile – 08181779424

10. Tede – 08064273032

11. Ago Amodu – 08037223357

12. Owode Ogbomoso – 08038236434

13. Ajaawa – 08064597276

14. Arowomole – 08036131975

15. Igbeti – 08129039368

16. Igboho – 08020644910

17. Ikoyi–Ile – 08033428323

18. Kishi – 08177068082

19. Orile Igbon – 08060060157

20. Iresaadu – 08035076436