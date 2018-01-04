- Advertisement -

Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari new year’s message.

Agbakoba said that the president was too diffusive on the issue of restructuring, stressing that Nigeria was in disarray ,therefore in dire need of a reform.

According to him, Buhari in his message to Nigerians undermined problems of Fulani herdsmen, the issue of the militants, the issue of Biafra deterring the growth of the country.

He, however, backed Buhari’s statement that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far conducted credible elections.

“So I agree with President Buhari on this, that INEC has conducted credible elections in the past few years.

“I give INEC strong commendations for the work it has done. The electoral process has also been strengthened, especially with the inclusion of electronic voting in the Electoral Act. INEC has really shown capacity to organise a credible election, so I think they will be able to deliver well in 2019.

“If restructuring is a word that makes people afraid, then let us say that we got to confront the fact that we have national disorder and no peace. “I just came from Tanzania and just marvelled at the kind of peace and stability they have there. It occurred to me that peace and stability is very vital to national development.

“So the president was too diffusive of how Nigeria can move along – the issue of Fulani herdsmen, the issue of the militants, the issue of Biafra, and so many other things that is retarding Nigeria from growth.

“Nigeria’s situation is like a dying patient being taken to the hospital on an emergency, you don’t subject him to process such as filling a form rather, you take him to the intensive care unit immediately and start to treat.

“So Nigeria’s problem is not process, Nigeria’s problem is more fundamental. The problem is about who are we? Where do we want to be? How do we want to live together? Those are the issues. These are not processes. He (President Buhari) completely undermined Nigeria’s problems by saying it is process. What is process? I don’t understand.”